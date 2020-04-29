Article Image Alt Text

D’Andre Quindal Dupont

Arrest made following local shooting; additional arrests expected by Rayne Police

Wed, 04/29/2020 - 12:53pm
Wednesday, April 29, 2020

RAYNE - On Saturday, April 25, at 6:06 p.m., the Rayne Police Department responded to multiple calls of “shots fired” in the 500 block of Reynolds Street. Officers responded and located a house in the area that was hit by stray bullets. Officers located witnesses and processed the scene for evidence.
The following day on the afternoon of Sunday, April 26, D’Andre Quindal Dupont, 17, was arrested for attempted second degree murder and illegal carrying of a firearm.
Since the felony charge is a crime of violence, Dupont was booked as an adult.
The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected in the near future.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Lonis Domingue (337) 334-4215 lonis.domingue@raynepd.org or Richard Gray (337) 393-2930 at 201@raynepd.org.

