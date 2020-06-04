Arrest made in May 18 double murder

Investigators with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested Detrick Guillory, 21 of Basile in the deaths of John Guillory and Lois Guillory, both 71 of Richard who were found deceased on May 18th at their residence on Noah Daigle Road.

Guillory has been charged with 2 counts of First Degree Murder. No bond has been set. Guillory is being held at the Acadia Parish Jail.

Detrick Guillory’s relation to the victims are grandson of John Guillory and godchild of Lois Guillory.