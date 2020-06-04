Article Image Alt Text

Detrick Guillory

Arrest made in May 18 double murder

Thu, 06/04/2020 - 11:35am
CROWLEY

Investigators with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested Detrick Guillory, 21 of Basile in the deaths of John Guillory and Lois Guillory, both 71 of Richard who were found deceased on May 18th at their residence on Noah Daigle Road.
Guillory has been charged with 2 counts of First Degree Murder. No bond has been set. Guillory is being held at the Acadia Parish Jail.
Detrick Guillory’s relation to the victims are grandson of John Guillory and godchild of Lois Guillory.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020