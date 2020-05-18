Arrest made in May 4 fatal crash near Rayne

Louisiana State Police have made an arrest in connection with a May 4 fatal crash in Acadia Parish.

Troopers executed an arrest warrant Thursday on the driver in the crash, 62-year-old Vikke Wright Broussard of Crowley. Broussard was arrested without incident and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on one charge each of vehicular homicide and failure to yield.

The two-vehicle crash claimed the life of 37-year-old Richard John Koch of Rayne.

Troopers learned Broussard failed to yield as she was crossing Louisiana Highway 35 at Standard Mill Road and was struck by the oncoming motorcycle, driven by Koch, as she entered the southbound lane.

Despite wearing a DOT approved safety helmet, Koch was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Broussard sustained minor injuries.