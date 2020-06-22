Arrest made in Thursday shooting

An arrest has been made in a shooting that left one man injured here Thursday.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard has announced that Shedrick James Robinson, 28, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

According to Broussard, Robinson was identified as the shooter soon after the incident and turned himself in to authorities on Friday.

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of West Hutchinson Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday. According to police reports, the victim, identified by sources close to the incident at Marlon “Kamala” Mott, was shot once in the uppper torso following a verbal exchange with a person in a vehicle. He was transported to a regional hospital via helicopter and remains in stable condition.

Robinson has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail. Bond was set at $100,000.

Broussard said the investigation is still ongoing and urges anyone with information concerning the incident to call the Crowley Police Department at 783-1234 of Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS / 789-8477.