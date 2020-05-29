ASSIST Agency opening June 1 for appointments

Fri, 05/29/2020 - 11:27am
CROWLEY

The ASSIST Agency will be opening to the public on a limited basis — by appointment only — beginning June 1, according to Edna Semar, director.
“We will be preparing income taxes until July 15. There will be no walk-in days for taxes until further notice,” Semar said.
Everyone who enters any of the ASSIST offices must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth. Call to make an appointment for tax preparation or to see if you qualify for help with rent/mortgage and/or utilities at the office in the parish in which you live:
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• Acadia Parish office - Crowley 337-788-7551 x 138;
• Jeff Davis Parish office - Jennings 337-824-7800; and
• Vermilion Parish office - Abbeville 337-898-9554.

