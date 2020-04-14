Attempted murder charged

A Crowley man was arrested after a dispute between roommates turned violent this past weekend.

Chief Jimmy Broussard said officers were called to a local residence Sunday night concerning the initial dispute.

After everyone appeared to have calmed down, officers left, only to be called back in the early morning hours Monday, according to Broussard.

Upon their return, officers found one of the roommates with multiple stab wounds, the chief said. The victim had apparently been stabbed with some sort of tire tool, Broussard said.

Police arrested Shawn Monique Brown, 48, on one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Brown has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail and is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, treated and has been released, according to the police chief.