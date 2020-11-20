Attempted murder charges dropped in Branch standoff

Charges against the Branch man who barricaded himself in an attic for two hours Tuesday have been amended.

Jiveston Antonio Hebert, 34, was charged with numerous offenses, including six counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, after he reportedly shot at deputies as they attempted to enter the attic.

However, Sheriff K.P. Gibson said in a statement released Wednesday night that the attempted murder charges have been dropped.

“Deputies reviewed the evidence and determined that the defendant in this case did not fire shots at the deputies,” Gibson said. “Thus, we have requested that the charges of six counts of attempted first-degree murder be declined by the judge setting bond.”

According to initial reports, deputies were investigating a complaint when they discovered an individual — Hebert — believed to have a number of outstanding arrest warrants.

As the deputies attempted to confirm the man’s identity, he fled.

Deputies chased him to a residence were he entered and was later discovered hiding in the attic.

Working with family members, deputies were able to convince Hebert to surrender without further incidence after a two-hour standoff.

The attempted murder charges were removed by the magistrate Wednesday at the request of the Sheriff’s Office.

“Other charges remain in effect,” Gibson said.

Hebert has also been charged with five felony bench warrants, three counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics, and one count each of aggravated flight from an officer, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, possession of controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone,convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and felony aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.