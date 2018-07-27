Awards, proceeds presented

THE POST-SIGNAL / Steve Bandy
Proceeds benefitting the Autism Society of Acadiana, Crowley Main Street and Acadia Rice Museum & Agricultural Park from the Rice City 2018 Classic Car & Antique Tractor Show were presented, Wednesday, July 18, at Crowley City Hall. On hand were, from left, Corey Faulk, representing Gulf Coast Antique Tractor & Engine Club and Rice City 2018 Classic Car & Antique Tractor Show Committee; Charlotte Jeffers, representing City of Crowley and Rice City 2018 Classic Car & Antique Tractor Show Committee; Connie John, representing Crowley Main Street and Rice City 2018 Classic Car & Antique Tractor Show Committee; Vickie Trahan, representing the Autism Society of Acadiana; Florette Bergeron, Main Street; Jill Habetz, representing Crowley Main Street and Rice City 2018 Classic Car & Antique Tractor Show Committee; and Sammie Reggie, representing Crowley Main Street. Not pictured is Mike Libby, Rice City 2018 Classic Car & Antique Tractor Show Committee and Mustang Club of Acadiana.
Presentation of Rice City 2018 Classic Car & Antique Tractor Show’s 2019 Poster Picture winners award certificates was held recently at Crowley City Hall. One Classic Car and one Antique Car were chosen during this year’s show to be featured on next year’s shows poster. Both winners were in this year’s special featured OST event. From left are Bart Wild, Rice City 2018 Classic Car & Antique Tractor Show Committee representing Crowley’s OST Committee and accepting for Bill Falls, the RC C&T Show 2019 Classic Car Poster Picture winner; Steve Webre, RC C&T Show 2019 Antique Tractor Poster Picture winner; Mel Webre; Anna Benoit, representing SHOP RITE, sponsor of the Poster Picture Award; J.C. Webb, RC C&T 2018 Poster Picture winner which was sponsored by the RC C&T Committee; Connie John, Rice City 2018 Classic Car & Antique Tractor Show Committee, representing Main Street; Florette Bergeron, Main Street; and Corey Faulk, Rice City 2018 Classic Car & Antique Tractor Show Committee, representing Gulf Coast Antique Tractor & Engine Club.