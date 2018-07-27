Awards, proceeds presented

THE POST-SIGNAL / Steve Bandy

Presentation of Rice City 2018 Classic Car & Antique Tractor Show’s 2019 Poster Picture winners award certificates was held recently at Crowley City Hall. One Classic Car and one Antique Car were chosen during this year’s show to be featured on next year’s shows poster. Both winners were in this year’s special featured OST event. From left are Bart Wild, Rice City 2018 Classic Car & Antique Tractor Show Committee representing Crowley’s OST Committee and accepting for Bill Falls, the RC C&T Show 2019 Classic Car Poster Picture winner; Steve Webre, RC C&T Show 2019 Antique Tractor Poster Picture winner; Mel Webre; Anna Benoit, representing SHOP RITE, sponsor of the Poster Picture Award; J.C. Webb, RC C&T 2018 Poster Picture winner which was sponsored by the RC C&T Committee; Connie John, Rice City 2018 Classic Car & Antique Tractor Show Committee, representing Main Street; Florette Bergeron, Main Street; and Corey Faulk, Rice City 2018 Classic Car & Antique Tractor Show Committee, representing Gulf Coast Antique Tractor & Engine Club.