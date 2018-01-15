Back in the spotlight

Photo by Paul Gregg III
Devon Ceasar, currently ranked 8th in the nation by USA Boxing, was in Little Rock, Arkansas, this weekend fighting in the Regionals Silver Gloves Tournament for the Crowley Boxing Club.
Devon Ceasar listens intensely as Coach Arthur Scott gives him advice between rounds at the 2017 Mayor Greg Jones Invitational Amateur Boxing Show. Ceasar won his fight against Joseph Keller Jr. of Operation Knockout.
LaQualin Scott, left, a 2014 National Silver Gloves champion, holds the mitts for his teammate and best friend Devon Ceasar, who is currently ranked 8th in the nation by USA Boxing in his age and weight division, as Crowley Boxing Club Coach Arthur Scott looks on. Both boys fought in the Regional Silver Gloves tournament held in Little Rock, Arkansas, this weekend.