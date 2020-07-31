Board: No wrongdoing by C.P. chief

The State Board of Ethics has ruled that there was no wrongdoing on the part of Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux following a courtroom walk-out last year.

Thibodeaux said, “The State Board of Ethics has said that the outcome of the investigation came back that there was no wrongdoing.”

During the Nov. 18, 2019, Church Point magistrate court session, Thibodeaux and his police officers exited the courtroom.

Mayor Ryan “Spanky” Meche said the investigation was requested by the town’s council.