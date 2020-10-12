Boulet discusses importance of APC

The Rotary Club of Crowley recently welcomed Monique Blanco Boulet, CEO of the Acadiana Planning Commission.

Boulet is also the daughter of the late Governor Kathleen Blanco and USL Coach Raymond Blanco.

She discussed growing up in a home with two of the most colorful aspects of Louisiana sports and politics, noting that the family was a football family first then political.While her mother became the first — and so far the only — female Louisiana Governor, football was always just a big part of the family and she described her household as both boisterous and fun.

Boulet told stories of how her family home was considered a “safe space” for conversations for people like Bennett Johnson and Buddy Roemer. She added the children would help to serve a meal of crawfish etouffee and strawberry delight desert.

Boulet went on to say the conversations would sometimes get loud, but it was always fun and exciting for her.

Boulet then shifted discussion to the Acadiana Planning Commission.

The APC serves the public sector with planning and implementation of community, economic, and transportation development throughout the Acadiana region. She serves as the CEO.

She discussed in detail the importance of revitalization of downtown areas in small towns, pointing out that the town of Church Pont has taken advantage of the APC’s Opportunity Zone Intiative.

Opportunity zones offer deferred capital gains taxes and significant tax incentives to those who invest in an OZ-designated tract, encouraging long-term investments in low-income urban and rural communities nationwide.

She noted that Crowley has done an excellent job at the revitalization of the historic downtown.

However, much like many other communities, Crowley faces a blight issue, according to Boulet.

A real time example of a revitalization project includes the “Four Corners” area in Lafayette, an area filled with a blighted and defunct hotel. After the demolition of the hotel, new apartments will be built there to house artists to help revitalize the area.

The new structure will serve not only for housing, but will also include a gallery and work space for the artists.

Another topic discussed by Boulet was the Acadia Broadband initiative in which APC is trying to mitigate more of the rural area (outside of Lafayette) to have access to fiber internet as well.

Lastly, it was noted that Acadia Parish is a intricate part of Acadiana Planning Commission.