Branch man faces attempted murder charges

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dispute that led to the arrest of a Branch man.

Deputies were called out to the 8100 block of White Oak Highway on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 10:20 p.m. regarding a shooting incident.

Deputies discovered that a disturbance between family members had occurred.

During the disturbance, one of the family members retrieved a firearm and shot at the other. Gunfire was returned in what appeared to be self-defense. During this incident, two persons were struck in the leg and were treated at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

James Matte, 55 of Branch, was arrested for two counts of attempted second-degree murder and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

This investigation remains open.