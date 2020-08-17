Article Image Alt Text

Branch man faces attempted murder charges

Mon, 08/17/2020 - 3:28pm
BRANCH

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dispute that led to the arrest of a Branch man.
Deputies were called out to the 8100 block of White Oak Highway on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 10:20 p.m. regarding a shooting incident.
Deputies discovered that a disturbance between family members had occurred.
During the disturbance, one of the family members retrieved a firearm and shot at the other. Gunfire was returned in what appeared to be self-defense. During this incident, two persons were struck in the leg and were treated at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
James Matte, 55 of Branch, was arrested for two counts of attempted second-degree murder and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.
This investigation remains open.

