Brooklynn Mire Zaunbrecher is UL scholarship recipient

Rayne High School graduate and UL Lafayette student Brooklynn Mire Zaunbrecher was selected as one of 10 students chosen to receive the distinguished UL Lafayette Alumni Association Scholarship.

The scholarship has been awarded for the fall of 2020 and spring 2021 semesters.

Scholarship recipients must maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA and must be enrolled during spring 2021 semester to receive the award in the spring.

Brooklynn is a 2017 graduate of Rayne High School, a 2019 graduate of LSU Eunice, and is continuing her education at UL Lafayette majoring in elementary education.

She is the daughter of Jackie and Becky Prejean of Branch and Jody and Nancy Mire of Morse.

She and her husband, Bryce Gregory Zaunbrecher, reside in Lake Arthur.