Budget hearing turmoil

When the Crowley City Council voted 6-2 Wednesday night not to call a public hearing on the proposed 2020-2021 budget, a notice of said hearing had already been scheduled to run in the city’s legal journal, The Crowley Post-Signal.

Not realizing this until late Thursday afternoon, City Clerk Erin Cradeur called the newspaper in an attempt to have the notice “pulled.”

But the call came in after deadline and the notice was published. A subsequent notice of the canceled meeting can be found on page 2 of today’s edition.

The state mandates that notices of public hearings be published in the legal journal a prescribed number of days — 10 — prior to the hearing to ensure that citizens are aware.

With the hearing tentatively set for Aug. 25, the notice would have had to be published on or before before Saturday, Aug. 15.

The Post-Signal does not publish on Saturday.

The council is facing a midnight, Aug. 31, deadline to adopt a balanced budget or, by state law, the city will be forced to operate at one-half — 50 percent — of the current year’s final budget until a budget is adopted.

Unless the council meets in special session during the coming week to set a public hearing date and submits the notice of said meeting to the legal journal in time for publication in the Friday, Aug. 21 (at the latest), publication, adoption of a budget before the Aug. 31 deadline will be impossible.

Voting against the public hearing were Brad Core, Clint Cradeur, Vernon Martin, Sammie Reggie, Kim Stringfellow and Byron Wilridge.

Voting for the hearing were Jeff Cavell and Lyle Fogleman.

Alderman-at-large / Mayor Pro Tem Steven Premeaux, who presided over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Tiim Monceaux, did not vote.

Twenty-four hours notice is required before the council can legally meet.