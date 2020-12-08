Budget, mosquitoes top lengthy Police Jury agenda

A public hearing on the proposed 2021 parish budget and a decision on a new contract for mosquito control services will highlight a routine, but lengthy agenda for the Acadia Parish Police Jury meeting tonight.

Public comment on the new budget will be accepted beginning at 6 p.m., prior to the start of the regular December meeting.

The budget has been available for public scrutiny for the past two weeks and must be adopted by the jury before the end of December. Though it is included on the agenda, a vote on adoption of the budget is not expected tonight.

Jurors are expected to vote on a new mosquito control contract.

At the recent committee meetings, Vector Disease Control, formerly Mosquito Controls Services and the current contractor for Acadia, submitted the low bids for both aerial and ground spraying.

Jurors also will likely make a decision as to who will conduct the annual audit for fiscal year 2021.

Darnell, Sikes and Frederick are contracted for the 2020 audit but the jury has requested “Engagement Letters” from that firm and from Kolder, Slave and Company for future audits.

Among other items, the jury will:

• conduct a public hearing prior to the start of the regular session on a request by ShawKat Incorporated to waive restrictions in order to grant permission to sell beer, alcohol and tobacco at the former Leger’s Grocery near Mire Elementary School;

• consider an intergovernmental agreement with the Acadia Communications District for the rental of office space for the Acadia Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness;

A number of appointments an reappointments to various boards also will be considered.