Business After Hours hosted by Rayne Chamber

RAYNE - In an abbreviated version, the Rayne Chamber of Commerce hosted the first Business After Hours of 2020 on Tuesday, June 30, due to restrictions set forth for coronavirus pandemic.

President Jeremy Lavergne and board members welcomed Chamber members and businesses for the 6:30 p.m. social, which also included award presentations.

Among the presentations awarded was the Business of the Quarter. Sadie’s Flower Shop was named the Business of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2020. Due to a prior engagement, the business was not in attendance, but was acknowledged for their contributions to many Chamber events and thanks were extended to their dedicated staff who are always willing to provide assistance with programs.

The Rotary Club of Rayne was presented the Business of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2020. Their nomination letter highlighted the many activities, programs and volunteer events the club offers their services towards. While presenting the award, Lavergne also mentioned the diligent workers of the club who work a number of city-wide events, including the Frog Festival, Chamber Banquet, OST Day Celebration and many other events; in addition to, making donations to many projects throughout the city including the Veterans Park and Rayne Recreation facilities.

Lavergne thanked the board for their efforts to readjust the budget in this COVID-19 situation, forcing the cancellation of the 2020 Frog Festival, the major fundraiser for the Chamber.

“The Board’s volunteerism over the last few months, as well as monetary donations to help provide for the local business community, is beyond a thank you,” Lavergne stated about the board members.

“They have really stepped up to help in many ways and also offered help to all businesses. After all, that’s why we are here, to help in any way we can. Businesses just have to pick up the phone to let us know their needs so we can assist.”

Lavergne also noted that the Chamber is evolving to a new level based on the changes that have been brought to light during the pandemic.

“We are listening to the needs of the business community and moving forward,” he stated. “Chamber members will continue to see more changes and more services being offered to our business community.”

Lavergne also went on to thank Mayor Chuck Robichaux and the City of Rayne for their assistance throughout the year.

“Whatever we need and whenever it’s needed, the city is here to help, and we really appreciate that cooperation between the Chamber and city,” Lavergne added. “It’s great when you have that mutual cooperation -- it really helps in the long run.”

Refreshments were provided for those in attendance.