Cajuns plan supply drive for MSU, surrounding area

Wed, 09/02/2020 - 10:46am
LAFAYETTE

Through Thursday, Sept. 3, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, AmeriCorps community service program and Department of Athletics will be collecting donations at Cajun Field to benefit those impacted by Hurricane Laura at McNeese State and its surrounding communities.
Acadiana residents interested in making donations are asked to give the following suggested items: bottled water (singular bottles or jugs), bottled sports drinks, dry/nonperishable foods that include canned or boxed items, cleaning supplies (rags, cloths, sponges, mops, gloves, trash bags, tarps) and personal care items (soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, shampoo, feminine hygiene products, diapers and wipes).
Opportunities to make donations this coming week at the Cajun Field parking lot will run from 3-6 p.m., with Ragin’ Cajuns student-athletes, AmeriCorps volunteers and students manning the area to assist in a safe, contact-free drop-off process.
Vehicles are asked to enter the parking lot from Gate 5 adjacent to Cajundome Boulevard and will exit onto Congress Street at Gate 4.
Those interested in donating clothing or bedding are asked to make those donations at any Goodwill of Acadiana location or Salvation Army Thrift Store.
Gathered relief supplies will be transported to Lake Charles inside the football program’s equipment truck on Saturday, Sept. 5, and student-athletes will unload the supplies at a designated location with McNeese State’s campus.

