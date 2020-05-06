Campaign underway to raise money for Gueydan Museum

Along with many other non-profit organizations The Gueydan Museum will be part of the South Louisiana Giving Day.

South Louisiana Giving Day is hosted by the Community Foundation of Acadiana, is a 24-hour period of giving on Thursday, May 7, that supports the work of local nonprofit organizations, churches and schools.

In the first two years, the day generated over $2.5 million for more that 130 local nonprofits.

All donations must be received by Thursday, May 7. Donations can be made on the South Louisiana Giving Day website at southlouisianagivingday.org.

The Gueydan Museum is a very important part of this small town and according to board members, the current project that is being worked on are the windows of the building. They all need tending to as the caulking that holds the window panes together is deteriorating from age.

This will be a costly project the museum members will be taking on.

As a nonprofit organization, The Gueydan Museum is created and supported by donations.

About The

Gueydan Museum

The Gueydan Museum is located in the heart of Gueydan on Main Street. It is one of the oldest buildings in this little town. That is why the members are trying to preserve the building for future generations to come.

When first built it was the Bank of Gueydan. It became The Gueydan Museum in the early 1990’s and since then members have worked very hard through donations and fundraisers to keep it going.

There are exhibits throughout the year and many different activities such as Santa visiting during the month of December.

After the Stay at Home order, The Gueydan Museum will return to it’s normal hours on Wednesday to Friday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Gueydan Museum is located at 212 Main Street Gueydan.