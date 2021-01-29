Catholic Schools Week events announced

Catholic Schools Week will be celebrated across the nation the week of Jan. 31 - Feb. 5.

Locally, St. Michael Catholic and Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish will observe Catholic Schools Week with a number of events and programs, as will Rayne Catholic Elementary and St. Francis School in Iota.

St. Michael

Monday will be observed as “Celebrating Our Community” Day at St. Michael School. Theme of the day is “Together we CAN” with students asked to bring canned goods to be donated to Ms. Helen’s Soup Kitchen.

A Catholic school Bingo game will be held via Zoom.

Tuesday is “Celebrating Our Faith” Day. Students will be invited to participate in a “For the Love of Jesus” in-class dance party.

On Wednesday, the school will “Celebrate Our Students” with Mardi Gras-themed activities including Mardi Gras shirts and accessories and King Cake for all.

Thursday will be “Celebrating Our Teachers and Staff.” Baby pictures of various staff members will be on display as students are invited to come to school with “crazy hair, crazy hats and crazy socks” (uniform bottoms and shoes must be worn).

Wrapping up the week’s activities, Friday will be observed as “Celebrating Our Saints” Day. Students can wear any St. Michael School shirt or jersey with blue and gold accessories (with uniform bottoms and shoes).

Saints Spirit Cup Cakes will be served to everyone.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame High School will observe the same “Celebrating” days, only in a different order and with varying guidelines.

On Monday, students and faculty will be “Celebrating Our Students.” Students will be able to dress out in the class colors of freshman - white, sophomores - gray, juniors - navy and seniors - red.

Proceeds from a lunchtime Bake Sale will go towards Notre Dame’s Campus Ministry and their Retreat Team outreach to its feeder schools.

On Tuesday, students and faculty will be “Celebrating Our Community.” Recognizing that many members of the community have found themselves working from home during different stages of the pandemic, students will be able to dress up for “Pajama Day.”

On Wednesday, students and faculty will be “Celebrating Vocations.”

A special Grandparent’s Mass will be celebrated in the A.B. Doré Memorial Gymnasium, celebrated by Fr. Mikel Polson, chancellor. In the past, grandparents of Notre Dame students have been invited to attend this celebration; however, due to current COVID restrictions, no visitors will be allowed on campus. Instead, a virtual participation in this Mass will be made possible on Notre Dame’s Facebook page.

Students will be able to dress out of the uniform by wearing “Crazy Socks.” Proceeds from a lunchtime Bake Sale will be for vocations programs.

On Thursday, students and faculty will be “Celebrating Our Faculty, Staff, and Volunteers.” With N.D. teachers and faculty members having all sorts of hobbies and interests, students will be able to dress as “Country or Country Club.” Proceeds from a lunchtime Bake Sale will go towards a small gift for the faculty and staff members.

Friday will be “Celebrating the Nation” with students able to dress for a free Spirit Shirt and Jeans Day. Proceeds from a lunchtime Bake Sale will be donated towards the Veteran’s Home in Jennings.

Each day of Catholic Schools Week, students will enjoy virtual lunchtime activities in order to win prizes and earn class of the year points.

Rayne Catholic Elementary

On Sunday, Jan. 31, RCE students and their families will begin Catholic Schools Week activities as they will focus on their faith as 8th grade RCE students will read an essay of “What a Catholic Education Means to Me” prior to all masses at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Following the early morning bell to begin Monday morning, when RCE will focus on the community, Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux will be in attendance to present RCE with the official Catholic Schools Week proclamation.

Later Monday morning, lower grade students will enjoy “Harvey Rabbit” and friends, while upper grades will watch a safe environment video in PE classes. All grades will also create special “thank you” cards for local businesses.

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, the entire school will focus on our nation as everyone will participate in a dress day of red, white and blue, while encouraged to be good citizens and have pride and love of country.

Pre-K - 5th grade will be busy writing letters and making cards to mail to active duty military, in addition to completing an cross art project, while 6th-8th grade creating a flag representing this year’s CSW theme: “Faith, Excellence & Service” that will be hung at the school.

Students and families will be the focus on Wednesday of Catholic Schools Week as RCE will focus on family, forming our students to love and cherish family relationships.

The annual CSW Blood Drive will be held Wednesday morning between 7:30 a.m. and noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, followed by the annual “Children With Hair Loss” hair donation at 2:15 p.m. on the RCE field. Students will also enjoy a snack break.

Wednesday evening will bring on “Family Night” at Chef Roy’s Restaurant when families are invited to share a night together eating dinner as a family.

The RCE school family will be the focus on Thursday when appreciation will be shown for the school’s faculty and staff. A faculty lunch will be provided, along with Sonic drinks, followed by a 2 p.m. rosary said for RCE teachers.

On Friday, Feb. 5, the special week will conclude with the annual CSW Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church when vocations will be the focus as RCE will recognize its spiritual shepherds that guide the school, students and families to grow in faith. In addition, announcements will be made for the Tigers of the Month, recognition of annual awards, and other honorees.

The day will conclude with an afternoon treat and a special art project.

St. Francis

Students, faculty and staff at St. Francis School in Iota have their own Catholic Schools Week celebration planned.

There, Monday is “Don’t Sleep on Jesus” when students will be allowed to wear pajamas to school.

Classes will design posters for Catholic Schools Week to be hung in the gymnasium.

Tuesday is “Nerdy for Jesus” day with students — and faculty — invited to dress as nerds for the day.

Middle school students will write letters to seminarians of the diocese.

On Wednesday, students and staff will “Mask Out the Devil,” switching out their school regulation face masks after Mass and replacing them with masks they designed with Catholic-themed art.

By wearing neon-colored T-shirts (with uniform bottoms), St. Francis will observe “Jesus is the Light of Our Lives” day on Thursday.

Students also will make “spiritual bouquets” of prayers for their teachers.

To end the week-long cerebration, students may wear mismatched clothes to school on Friday in observance of “Crazy for Jesus” day.

Middle school students will finish up their “What Does Catholic Education Mean to Me” essays.

Catholic Schools Week is a joint project of the National Catholic Educational Association and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops for the nation’s 7,800 Catholic schools.