Chamber Cash supports small businesses; keeps money home

Thu, 12/17/2020 - 10:14am
CROWLEY

There is a way to support small businesses in the parish and keep the majority of your shopping dollars local.
Chamber Cash can be given as gifts, bonuses or part of an incentive program. The certificates can be purchased at the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce office, located at 532 SE Court Circle, in any denominations and used to shop at local businesses throughout Acadia.
There are over 80 participating Chamber members that accept Chamber Cash and, in the spirit of cooperation, The Rayne Chamber of Commerce member businesses also accept the certificates issued by either Chamber.
There is no fee attached to the purchase of Chamber Cash.
For more information, call the Chamber office at 788-0177 or visit acadiaparishchamber.org.

