Chamber, local businesses host city-wide summer shopping event

RAYNE - The inaugural week-long, city-wide summer shopping event, “Splash Into Summer,” hosted by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and local businesses, was completed on Saturday, Aug. 15, with numerous shopping deals and giveaways.

Not only did Rayne businesses offer deals during the city-wide summer “Splash Into Summer shopping event,” but the Rayne Chamber of Commerce also held a raffle with the winner, Sheila Melancon, winning a gift pack raffle drawing worth $400.

The Rayne Chamber of Commerce and local businesses began the week-long “Splash Into Summer” shopping event and promotions on Monday, Aug. 3, via the chamber’s social media / Facebook page, concluding on Saturday, Aug. 7, with a full day of shopping and dining around the city.

Participating businesses got into the summer fun as they decorated in a summer themes and offered various promotions, discounts, specialty items, door prizes, and much more for summer deals and back-to-school shopping.

The Chamber Office was not only open for the raffle, picture opportunities were also offered with props, along with refreshments of cake and punch for shoppers.

The “swag bag” gift pack provided for the raffle included a frosted frog cooler filled with frog koozies, frog tumbler, frog bath bomb, Rayne apron, Ms. Merita’s hard candy, wine tumblers, one bottle of wine, frog festival posters, Frog Festival lunch box, Frog Festival shirts and Rayne shirts valued at approximately $400.

The Chamber also assist several businesses that do not have store fronts, providing shopping area for sales at the Chamber office.

Participating businesses included Mon Reve Boutique, LolliHops Children’s Boutique, P&A Creations, Gautreaux’s Donuts of Rayne, Southern Unlimited, Limelife by Alcone, RiceSilk Skin Care & Fragrances, Daiquiri Divas of Rayne, Holiday Inn Express of Scott, Blush Skin Studio, London EE & Company, Wright Decor, Archer James Just For Him, Bombshell Beauty Bath Cosmetics and Maison Daboval Bed & Breakfast (house tour video coming soon).

Special thanks are extended to the Chamber Board members and the entire community for shopping and supporting these local businesses.

For more information of upcoming Chamber events or to become a Chamber member, contact Jennifer Autin, Rayne Chamber Business Development Coordinator, at raynechamber1@bellsouth.net or by calling 334-2332.