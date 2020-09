The Crowley City Council will hold committee meetings beginning at 4 p.m. today in the council chambers in the Criminal Justice Building.

The full council will meet next Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. in the same location.

The Acadia Parish Police Jury will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, in the meeting room in the parish courthouse. The jury cancelled committee meetings this month.