City Council zips through routine agenda

A routine meeting of the Crowley City Council kicked off Wednesday night with Doctor Robert Aertker, who updated the council on the community’s status in all things dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Tim Monceaux reported the sales tax revenue saw a large spike in December with a 20.5 percent increase in comparison to Fiscal 2019-20. In addition, the sewer user fees were reported to have seen a 30.75 percent increase during the same time comparison.

The council also approved:

• Partial Payment Estimate No. 7 to Southern Constructors, Inc., for the City-Wide Drainage Improvements Project in the amount of $166,130.

• A resolution authorizing application to the LDEQ-CWSRF Loan Program for the installation of a new UV Disinfection System at the wastewater treatment facility project. Currently, the interest rate for a DEQ loan is 0.45 percent. The council also requested that in addition to beginning the loan process, the mayor also request a proposal from Sustainability Partners for the replacement of the equipment.

• A resolution of the re-fixing a condemnation hearing on property at 1008 W. 11th St., belonging to Michael Stafford and Casey Comeaux Stafford.

• A resolution in support of city’s 2021 Local Government Assistance Program (LGAP) grant application to fund the addition of restrooms at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center on West Hutchison Avenue.

• A resolution introducing and calling for a public hearing on a proposed hotel occupancy tax ordinance. The public hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.

• The city engineer’s resolution to award a construction contract to Triton Construction, LLC, for parking lot improvements in the area surrounding the Recreation Department Complex.

The council also approved renewal permits for 2021 beer and liquor licenses to Korky’s Market; Zeus Crowley; Confit Catering and Silver Overseas.

The next scheduled committee meetings will be held on Feb. 3 at 4 p.m. The next regular city council meeting will held on Feb. 10 at 6 p. m.