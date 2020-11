City Court announces 2021 holiday schedule

City Judge M’elise Trahan has announced holiday dates for the coming year.

During 2021, Crowley City Court will be closed:

• January 1 (Friday) New Year’s

• January 18 (Monday) Martin Luther King Day

• February 15 (Monday President’s Day

• February 16 (Tuesday) Mardi Gras

• April 2 (Friday) Good Friday

• May 31 (Monday) Memorial Day

• July 5 (Monday Fourth of July

• September 6 (Monday) Labor Day

• October 15 (Friday) International Rice Festival

• November 1 (Monday) All Saints Day

• November 11 (Thursday) Veterans Day

• November 25 (Thursday) Thanksgiving

• November 26 (Friday) Acadian Day

• December 24 (Friday) Christmas Eve

• December 31 (Friday) New Year’s Eve