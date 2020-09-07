City Court proceedings: Aug. 20

The following cases were determined by Crowley City Judge Marie B. Trahan during proceedings on Thursday, Aug. 20:

Warrants were issued for failure to appear for the following persons:

• Aniah Arceneaux, 27, Westwood Drive, Crowley: criminal trespassing/remaining after forbidden, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Shonta Bias, 22, Stagg Avenue, Crowley: tinted windows, driver’s license - suspended, simple battery, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Iesha Bourgeois, 27, Sedona Pines Drive, Baton Rouge: TED speeding 0-19 over, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Michael Canova, 39, East Lawson Street/North Avenue G, Crowley: possession of paraphernalia, NSF checks, following too close w/accident, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Lenis J. Lasalle, North Avenue B, Crowley: NSF checks, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Christopher James Moore, 45, East Clay Street, Crowley: driver’s license - never had, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Joshua Pelletier, 38, Wilson Street, Crowley: possession of paraphernalia, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Verna Perro, 39, La. Highway 700, Kaplan: driver’s license - never had, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Quintin Senegal, 36, North Bellard Street, Church Point: driver’s license - never had, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Rachella Senegal, 46, North Avenue B, Crowley: failure to return a leased movable, driver’s license - never had, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Joshua D. Stringer, 35, Walker Road, Lafayette: careless operation w/accident, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• John W. Thibodeaux, 48, Spruce Drive, Lafayette: possession of marijuana, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Erica L. Washington, 27, West Andrus Drive, Crowley: insurance (none), bench - $100 contempt fee.

The Post-Signal received the docket on Monday, Aug. 31, and possible changes in dispositions may have occurred between that date and today. Neither the Crowley City Court nor the Post-Signal is responsible for reporting any such changes.