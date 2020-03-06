City gearing up for Cleanest City judging; citizens, civic groups asked to ‘do their part’

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux

The Acadia Parish School Board recently partnered with the City of Crowley in participating in the Garden Club Federation’s Cleanest City Contest. The committee will contact school principals of area schools to encourage cleaning their school campus in anticipation of the upcoming Cleanest City Contest to be held on March 24. Those on hand for the partnership announcement were, first from left, Shelly Hoffpauir, Plant and Pray; Dr. Ezora Proctor, West Crowley Beautification Board; Kathy Sherwood, Crowley Garden Club; Kim Stringfellow, Alderwomen City of Crowley; James Higginbotham, APSB member; second row from left, Delo Hebert, APSB member; Douglas LaCombe, APSB member; Bishop James Proctor, APSB member; Rebecca Foux Atkinson, APSB member; Milton Simar, APSB member; Ike Richard, APSB member; Roy Geesey, chairman of city’s Litter and Blight Advisory Board; and Steve Jones, APSB member.