THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux
The Empowering the Community for Excellence program was awarded $5,000 from Cleco. Available for the presentation Tuesday morning were, from left, Helen Harmon, ETCFE assistant director; Betty Wells, ETCFE board member; Larry Witlz, ETCFE board member; Audry Spencer, ETCFE founder and director; Willie Bergeron of Cleco; Allen Frilot of Cleco; and Dr. Ezora J. Proctor, ETCFE board member.
Cleco awards ETCFE $5,000 tor tutoring program
Wed, 12/13/2017 - 12:25pm Saja Hoffpauir