SUBMITTED PHOTO
Carter Gibson, son of Sheriff K.P. and Monica Gibson, shows off the pile of goodies he’s donating to the Sheriff’s Office Supply Drive to aid Calcasieu Parish victims of Hurricane Laura. Anyone wishing to donate to the drive can drop off supplies at the Sheriff’s Office today and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Collecting supplies
The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting a supply drive through Thursday, Sept. 3, for parishes affected by Hurricane Laura.
Supplies can be dropped off between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the main lobby at the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, located at 1037 Capitol Ave., in Crowley.
Suggested donations include non-perishable food items, snacks, water, personal hygiene products, cleaning supplies, work gloves, mosquito repellent, etc.