Committees forward recommendations to council

Various committees of the Crowley City Council have referred a number of items for consideration by the full council.

The council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers at the Criminal Justice Building.

Among items to be considered by the council are:

• Introduction of a resolution to repeal, in its entirety, the Special Gateway Overlay Districts Ordinance.

Alderman Lyle Folgeman, chairperson for Zoning and Annexation, brought up the agenda item stating that the Gateway Overlay Districts are stopping businesses from being established because it is too strict in specifications on what type of business can be allowed in the gateways into town.

If the council agrees to repeal the ordinance, a public hearing will be held so that the public/current business owners can voice their opinion on the subject matter.

• A recommendation to condemn property belonging to Jason Montz at 318 W. Ninth Street.

• A resolution introducing a proposed ordinance that would provide for locked trash containers

Alderwomen Stringfellow is spearheading the effort to mandate that all businesses lock their dumpsters so that trash does not fly out.

Stringfellow said she would like to see all dumpsters be secured so that trash does not fly out.

She went on to say would like to see businesses take responsibility for trash around their businesses in order to keep the city looking better.

The idea comes from Luke Dupré’s Quality of Life Development Strategy Set as an method of decreasing trash on the ground around town.

• Rick Villejoin requesting use of the parking lot at the Enterprise Center on Saturday, July 25, for a food truck competition.

Villejoin said he is trying to hold a food truck competition in conjunction with the already scheduled Farmers Market.

The full council will vote on the matter at this week’s meeting.

Wednesday’s meeting is open to the general public, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, occupancy limits will be enforced, as will social distancing guidelines.