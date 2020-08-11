Convicted sex offenders nabbed for illegal use of social media

Between March and July, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sex Offender Registry Unit, conducted an investigation of all registered sex offenders in the parish regarding illegal social media use.

The investigation revealed that seven registered sex offenders in Acadia were using social media illegally by not posting on their profile that they were convicted sex offenders, conviction information, address and other information required by the Louisiana Sex Offender Registry laws concerning social media use.

“We take the safety of our community and our families seriously,” said Sheriff K.P. Gibson. “We simply want convicted sex offenders to comply with their lawful requirements.

“Failing to follow the social media requirements concerns me and is a safety issue. Our Registry Unit has been aggressive regarding sex offender requirements and I appreciate the work our deputies have been doing.

Felony arrest warrants were obtained and the following were taken into custody between April and August.

• Edward Boast, 47, 350 N. Franques St., Church Point.

• Derrick Breaux, 31, 127 Chico Alley, Church Point.

• David Chaisson Sr., 47, 318 W. Eighth St., Crowley.

• Peter Miller, 56, 953 W. Plaquemine St., Church Point.

• McKenzie Olivier, 33, 312 Leonie St., Church Point.

Two subjects are wanted and have not been located:

• Rickey Boudreaux, 60, 434 W. Canal St., Church Point.

• Terry Taylor, 28, 2661 Pierre Matte Road, Branch.