Coronavirus testing continues for Acadia Parish residents

RAYNE - Although the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to decrease in Acadia Parish, testing sites are still available across the parish.

Dr. Tina Stefanski, Region 4 medical director, Office of Public Health with the Louisiana Department of Health, recommends that individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 call their Primary Care Provider first.

“If an individual does not have a PCP, or their PCP is not offering testing at this time, a number of clinics are available,” Stefanski said.

Among those listed with LDH are:

• Harvest Lab at Rayne Civic Center, 300 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne: This facility has drive-thru capability. Testing hours are 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday (call 337-288-3389 for additional information). Patient must have orders from a doctor. Cost is $150 per test with a 24-hour turn-around.

• Acadia Women’s Health, 527 Odd Fellows Road, Suite B, Crowley (337-785-2006): This facility has drive-thru capabilities with testing from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to noon Friday. Cost without insurance is $75. Patient must have an assessment ($75, conducted virutally) before the COVID-19 test is administered. (Inline with insurance company, insurance will pay full amount.)

• Crowley Family Care Clinic, 576 N. Avenue G, Crowley (337-516-24900): This facility has drive-thru capability with testing conducted from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Cost is $150 per test with a “no cost” option for the uninsured.

• Crowley Urgent Care, 1225 N. Parkerson Ave., Crowley (337-514-2800): No drive-thru service is available at this facility, however, patients are seen in their cars and taken inside if needed. Testing is conducted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $85 plus office visit.

Each of the facilities accepts Medicaid and Medicare (not Humana at Acadia Women’s Health.)

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported — ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell.

Anyone developing any of the following emergency warning signs for COVID-19 should get medical attention immediately: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse or bluish lips or face

“This list is not all inclusive,” Stefanski stresses. “Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.”