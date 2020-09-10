Council delays user fee decision

An “independent rate study” will be conducted before the Crowley City Council makes a decision on sewer user rates.

The state Rural Water Association will conduct the free study, according to Alderman Clint Cradeur.

The council has been presented a new rate structure for the fee by a committee it appointed to track the revenue and recommend adjustments.

However, some council members, including Cradeur, contend that the 20 percent increase approved by the council in March should more than cover expenses and depreciation at the wastewater plant.

At that March meeting, Tim Mader, city engineer and chairman of the committee charged with tracking the rates, said the city needed to raise the fees by 67 percent to break even.

Under the new plan, residents within the city of Crowley would pay a $15 flat rate plus an additional $3.90 per 1,000 gallons of consumption.

Residents outside the city limits would pay $22.50 for the first 3,000 gallons consumed and $8.25 per additional 1,000 gallons.

The proposal includes an exemption for the Acadia Parish Jail.

Wednesday night, Cradeur said he had reached out to Leslie A. Durham, chair for the Rural Water Infrastructure Committee, who recommended the independent rate study.

But Jeff Cavell argued that the council already had independent professional consultants in Mader and members of his committee.

He reminded the council of what Durham said in an email presented at the recent committee meetings that if the user rates are not enough to cover all expenses at the plant, the city “can forget about the grants that we depend upon.”

“We don’t have a grant writer so I don’t think we have to consider grants,” said Kim Stringfellow.

But Mader reminded her that his firm has written and obtained a number of grants for the city, including $1.8 million “in the works right now.”

Mader added that Rusty Reeves, deputy director of the LRWA, will likely send Wastewater Tech Todd Abshire to conduct the independent study “and Todd sat in on our meetings concerning this.”

Mayor Pro-Temp Steven Premeaux attempted to defuse the situation by reminding that the council was voting only to call a hearing to allow the public to speak on the proposed rates, but only Cavell and Lyle Fogleman voted in favor.

Voting against the hearing were Cradeur, Stringfellow, Brad Core, Vernon “Step” Martin, Samuel Reggie and Byron Wilridge.

An attempt by Fogleman to expedite authorizing the independent study was shot down when Martin said it had to go to committee first.

The next committee meetings are scheduled for Oct. 7.