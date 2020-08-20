Council OKs new financing plan to upgrade Rec. Dept. fields

A new agreement to finance improvements for the Crowley Recreation Department was approved during a special meeting of the city council Wednesday night.

The council had approved a lease-purchase agreement earlier this year, but the deal “fell through” due to the lender freezing loans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Bond Council Joseph A. Delafield.

“We deem this a better deal than the lease purchase agreement since new plan is a cooperative endeavor,” Delafield said.

A letter from City Attorney Thomas Regan and Delafield to Mayor Tim Monceaux and the Council explained, “In short, we believe the SP Agreement is more favorable to the city as opposed to the lease terms previously offered by First Security. Please consider this letter not only our report of actions and circumstances surrounding the project, but also our recommendation of the agreement offered to the city by SP.”

Delafield explained that the new agreement’s monthly service charges are comparable to utility charges in that the usage of fields affects the monthly bill.

“If a transformer goes out outside your house, you’re not charged for electricity that you’re not using,” he said. “It’s the same here. If you can’t use the fields, you’re not charged for their use.”

Days will be deducted due to events such as inclement weather, natural disasters or state mandates — emergency declarations that might close down such facilities.

Monthly charges are based upon the number of sunny days in the city determined by the United States Weather Service data, Delafield said. The average monthly usage charge is estimated to be $43,350 — $520,000 annually.

The first payment is due one month after the “satisfactory completion, to our standards” of the project, according to Recreation Director Peter Kirsch.

The contract can be canceled at any time with 30 days written notice, but “as long as the city continues to allocate the funds and pay, they can’t take the fields,” Delafield said. “Just like as long as you’re paying your electricity bill, they can’t cut off your lights.”

In addition, maintenance is now covered in the new agreement. It was not in the prior one.

In closing, Kirsch noted that, since the June announcement of the plans to turf the fields, he’s received calls from a car dealership in Opelousas a sporting goods store in Baton Rouge and various other businesses seeking details on sponsorships.

Alderman Vernon “Step” Martin added that he has been told of two “major hotels who are looking at Crowley” once the fields are completed.

The finalization of plans on the turfing the ball parks is a fluid situation with final negotiations being locked in at this time. The council voted unanimously to accept the plan.