CP man arrested on drug charge after found asleep at the wheel

A Church Point man was arrested on several charges after a Church Point Police Department officer discovered him asleep at the wheel of his vehicle in the middle of a roadway.

Dirk Daigle, 33, was arrested on charges of possession of oxycodone, expired license plate, expired driver’s license, no seat belt, obstruction of public ways, no insurance and unnecessary noise.

Around midnight on April 28, a CPPD Patrol Division officer came across a truck parked in the middle of the roadway at Michelle and Marie streets.

CPPD Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux stated, in a news release, “As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver was found slumped over on the console sleeping with the vehicle running and the driver’s foot on the brake. The vehicle was disabled prior to awakening the driver as to not cause damage to property or others.”

Thibodeaux said that the vehicle's driver was awakened, and the officers could see evidence that the suspect had allegednly snorted what looked like a crushed pill with the residue still on his nose.

“Mr. Daigle was arrested and a search of his person revealed oxycodone - 15 milligrams,” Thibodeaux said. “A further search of the vehicle revealed oxycodone - 30 milligrams, in Daigle’s cigarette pack."

Daigle was booked into the CPPD jail and later transported to the Acadia Parish Jail to await bond.