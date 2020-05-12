CPD looking for suspect in shooting

Crowley Police are asking the public’s help in locating the suspect in a shooting here last Friday that left two people injured.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said police are looking for Sven Rochon, 26, in connection with the incident.

Officers were called to the 500 block of East Lawson Street at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 8. There, officers discovered two gunshot victims who were transported to a Lafayette hospital with multiple wounds each.

Rochon is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall weighing 155 pounds.

Broussard said Rochon should be considered armed and dangerous.

Rochon reportedly fled the scene with another black male in a silver, four-door sedan.

The suspect could be located in the Crowley area or any surround area, according to Broussard.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Rochon is urged to call the Crowley Police Department at 783-1234.