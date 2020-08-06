CPD seeks info on theft of vehicle from dealer’s lot

Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are investigating the theft of a vehicle from Don Shetler Buick Chevrolet, located at 19400 Crowley Eunice Hwy. in Crowley.

The incident occurred on June 26.

It is believed the suspect(s) stole the key fob then returned later and stole the vehicle.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2018 Z-71 Chevrolet Tahoe, black in color with tinted window. It’s valued at approximately $49,000.

Persons of interest are a white male and white female.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime, is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.