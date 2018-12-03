CPD shows off newest K-9

THE POST-SIGNAL / Steve Bandy

Members of the Order of the Eastern Star were in Crowley Thursday afternoon to get a first-hand look at the K-9 officer they helped purchase for the Crowley Police Department. Attending were, front from left, Officer Landun Primeaux with Kelvin, Police Chief Jimmy Broussard; standing from left, Order of the Eastern Star members Joy Beth Williams, Past Grand Matron, General Grand Chapter Support First Responders Committee; Kay McCray, Grand Conductress; Susan Freeman, Associate Grand Conductress; Debbie Poché, Worthy Grand Matron of Louisiana; Wayne Harrist, Past Grand Patron; Lonnie Smith, Past Grand Patron; Lani Smith; Marilyn Abshire, Worth Grand Matron; Donna Harrist, Associate Grand Matron; Bennye Randall; and CPD Capt. Troy Hebert.