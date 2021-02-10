Crime Stoppers asks tips on theft of utility trailer

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the theft of a utility trailer from Bocage Crawfish, located in the 6000 block of Egan Highway.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Jan. 30, at approximately 1:30 a.m.

An unknown suspect was captured on video surveillance stealing the trailer.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white, older-model GMC Yukon.

The trailer was recovered later the same morning on Gravot Road south of Iota.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.