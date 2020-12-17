Crime Stoppers, Crowley P.D. warn public of ‘porch pirates’
Porch Pirates are people who ride around looking for packages delivered to homes. And with Christmas fast approaching, law enforcement is experiencing a high volume of this type of theft, according to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard.
Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are investigating the theft of a package that occurred in the 300 block of West 14th Street. This incident occurred on Nov. 28, at about 3 p.m.
The suspect was captured on video surveillance riding up on his bicycle and taking the package from under the victim’s carport. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans and a cap.
If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.
All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.