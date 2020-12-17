Article Image Alt Text

Crime Stoppers, Crowley P.D. warn public of ‘porch pirates’

Thu, 12/17/2020 - 10:13am
CROWLEY

Porch Pirates are people who ride around looking for packages delivered to homes. And with Christmas fast approaching, law enforcement is experiencing a high volume of this type of theft, according to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard.
Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are investigating the theft of a package that occurred in the 300 block of West 14th Street. This incident occurred on Nov. 28, at about 3 p.m.
The suspect was captured on video surveillance riding up on his bicycle and taking the package from under the victim’s carport. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans and a cap.
If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.
All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

