Crime Stoppers investigating October residential burglary

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a residential burglary which occurred in the 5000 block of Roberts Cove Road.

This incident occurred on Oct. 15 between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Unknown suspect(s) gained entry into the residence by kicking in a door. Once inside they stole two safes weighing 150 lbs. each and a Stevens Model 62 semi-automatic .22 caliber rifle, black in color.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest