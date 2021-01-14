Crime Stoppers seeks information on recent truck theft

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the theft of a vehicle from the 6500 block of Mire Highway in the Mire community.

This theft occurred during the early morning hours of Jan. 5, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

An unknown suspect made entry into the vehicle and stole it from the victim’s residence.

The vehicle is described as a gray 2010 Ford F150, four-door Supercrew. It has an aftermarket Ford Raptor grill.

If you have any information regarding this theft, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337)789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.