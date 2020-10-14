Crowley City Court dates adjusted

The following notice has been posted by Crowley City Judge M’elise Trahan:

To all who were scheduled for court on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Crowley City Court, Non-executory Warrants were issued and will be held for 30 days.

Please come to the Clerk’s office prior to Nov. 9, to receive a notice for a new court date. All warrants will be made executory after that date and a $100 contempt fee will be assessed.

For all traffic matters, Non-executory Suspension Orders were also issued and will be made executory on Nov. 9, if the ticket is not paid or a new date received.