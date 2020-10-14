Crowley City Court dates adjusted

Wed, 10/14/2020 - 11:02am
CROWLEY

The following notice has been posted by Crowley City Judge M’elise Trahan:
To all who were scheduled for court on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Crowley City Court, Non-executory Warrants were issued and will be held for 30 days.
Please come to the Clerk’s office prior to Nov. 9, to receive a notice for a new court date. All warrants will be made executory after that date and a $100 contempt fee will be assessed.
For all traffic matters, Non-executory Suspension Orders were also issued and will be made executory on Nov. 9, if the ticket is not paid or a new date received.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020