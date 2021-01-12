Crowley City Court proceedings: Dec. 17, 2020

The following cases were determined by Crowley City Judge Marie B. Trahan during proceedings on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020:

• Shanquilla Chapman, 41, West 10th Street, Crowley: simple battery, no contest, 30 days in jail, credit for time served (CFTS); attempted theft, no contest, 30 days in jail, CFTS; criminal trespass/remaining after forbidden, 30 days in jail, no contest, CFTS; battery on police officer, no contest, 30 days in jail, CFTS; disturbing the peace - fighting, no contest, five days in jail, all to run concurrent.

• Gregory Domino, 59, West Ninth Street, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, no contest, six months in jail suspended, six months supervised probation, $515 fine and court costs, $100 indigent defender fee, 32 hours court-approved community service, attend anger management class.

• Bradley Driskill, 34, South Avenue G, Crowley: simple assault, no contest, 15 days in jail, CFTS, stay-away order victim; criminal trespass/remaining after forbidden, no contest, 10 days in jail, CFTS, stay-away order 9002 S. La. 13.

• Amy Elkin, 41, West 11th Street, Crowley: license plate - burnt light, no contest, $210 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Cardale Livings, 47, Westwood/West Sixth Street, Crowley: two counts simple battery, no contest, 30 days in jail each count, CFTS, stay-away order victim, to run concurrent.

• Deandre Nabers, 27, Erwin Breaux, Crowley: driver’s license - suspended, no contest, $385 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Jesse Robinson, 26, North Avenue I, Crowley: criminal damage, no contest, 30 days in jail, CFTS, stay-away order North Avenue I Lot 143.

• Christopher J. Roy, 38, Fern Drive, Crowley: insurance (none), no contest, $235 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Caleb Sam, 31, West Hutchinson, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, no contest, 90 days in jail, CFTS, stay-away order victim.

• Stefon Sias, 24, South Avenue G, Crowley: improper turn with accident, no contest; driver’s license - suspended, no contest, $385 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail, to run concurrent.

• Russell Smith, 24, Stutes Street, Crowley; simple battery, no contest, 30 days in jail, CFTS, stay-away order victim.

• Christopher Tezeno, 25, Kathy Meadows, Crowley; criminal damage, no contest, 60 days in jail, CFTS.

• Shaneka Wiltz, 32, North Avenue B, Crowley: three counts simple battery, no contest, 30 days in jail each count, CFTS, stay-away order each victim, all to run concurrent.

Warrants were issued for failure to appear for the following persons:

• Willie Batiste, 29, West Eighth Street, Crowley: license plate - burnt light, driver’s license - suspended, fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Beatrice Benoit, 79, North Avenue E, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Karen Benoit, 61, East Cedar, Lafayette: domestic abuse battery, bench - $500 bond.

• Renell Bias, 19, Frendel Avenue, Crowley: contributing to delinquency of minor, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Tammy Borde, 49, South Avenue H, Crowley: NSF checks, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Charisma A. Boudreaux, 20, Kathy Meadows Lane, Crowley: hit and run, driver’s license - never had, license plate (expired), registration/failure to secure/expired, insurance (none), insurance (proof), fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Khadijha Carter, 26, Cherry Street, Crowley: child desertion/abandonment, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Jessica Comeaux, 34, Westwood Drive, Crowley: NSF checks, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Katlin Comeaux, 19, Stewartville Road, Crowley: possession of stolen items, disobeyed stop sign w/accident, driver’s license - never had, insurance (none), bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Christopher Day, 44, Horn Drive, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Arianne Delafosse, 31, Dejean Circle, Crowley: battery of a dating partner, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Katie Dore, 28, William Egan, Crowley: criminal mischief, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Michael Frank, 37, Kathy Meadows, Crowley: insurance (none), bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Oshanna Franklin, 30, North Avenue H, Crowley: curfew/emergency, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Jennifer Gauthreaux, 32, East 14th Street, Crowley: criminal trespassing/remaining after forbidden, theft, fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Chris Gautreaux, 51, South Avenue C, Crowley: improper turn, driver’s license - suspended, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Paul M. Goodley, 46, Lincoln Street, Lake Charles: insurance (none), filing false report, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Bryan Hamilton, 31, West Second Street, Crowley: careless operation, insurance (none), license plate (switched), possession of marijuana, resisting arrest - failure to identify, fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Joshua Hebert, 40, Homeless: two counts possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, fugitive - $500 bond each charge/count.

• Louis Hebert, 33, Coulee Kinney, Abbeville/West Maple Avenue, Eunice: theft, four counts NSF checks, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge/count.

• Elizabeth Inman, 37, New Orleans Avenue, Lake Arthur: hit and run, driver’s license - suspended, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Wesley Jacob III, 51, West Sixth Street, Crowley: simple battery, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Jakoryia Johnson, 19, Westwood, Crowley: resisting arrest, bench - $100 contempt fee; theft, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Taylar S. Joseph, 23, West Northern Avenue, Crowley: criminal damage, careless operation, driver’s license - suspended, license plate (switched), fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Marvin Lantz, West Lovell Street, Crowley: insurance (none), bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Shanquil Mcgrew, 34, North Avenue C, Crowley: license plate (none), insurance (none), driver’s license - suspended, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Delexus Mcmillian, 27, Nuwood Lane, Houston, Texas: improper backing w/accident, three counts child restraint, insurance (none), fugitive - $500 bond each charge/count.

• Jamie Mounier, 27, South Avenue M, Crowley: improper lighting, insurance (none), driver’s license - never had, possession of marijuana, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Eddie Peterson, 45, Jacob Avenue, Crowley: failure to signal turn, insurance (none), possession of marijuana, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Marquires Robinson, 24, Dejean Circle, Crowley: possession of marijuana, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Janaysha R. Seymore, 17th Street, Lake Charles: speeding 11-15, driver’s license - suspended, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• Lenora Thibodeaux, 31, Pearl Street, Rayne: failure to return a leased movable, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Chad Venable, 36, South Avenue J, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Marlon Wilkins, 50, North Avenue H, Crowley: improper turn with accident, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Kaisha Wiltz, West Eighth Street, Crowley: simple battery, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Evin Zavala, 21, South Avenue J/Lawson, Crowley: careless operation, driver's license - never had, fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

The Post-Signal received the docket on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, and possible changes in dispositions may have occurred between that date and today. Neither the Crowley City Court nor the Post-Signal is responsible for reporting any such changes.