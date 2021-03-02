Crowley City Court proceedings: Feb. 1

The following cases were determined by Crowley City Judge Marie B. Trahan during proceedings on Feb. 1:

Warrants were issued for failure to appear for the following persons:

• Tyriesha Anderson, 26, North Avenue I, Crowley: disturbing the peace - fighting, failure to yield w/accident, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

• James K. Davis, 36, Marigny Circle, Duson: careless operation, driver’s license - never had, license plate (switched), registration/fail to secure/expired, insurance (none), fugitive - $500 bond each charge.

• Shawn Dugar, 19, Lurose Drive, Crowley: contributing to delinquency of minor, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Markeil Landry, 28, South Broadway Street, Church Point: driver’s license - possession, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Evelyn Minger, 31, Kathy Meadows, Crowley: disturbing the peace - language, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Chasaneak C. Phillips, 24, Harry Fuselier, Crowley: theft by shoplifting, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Shelby L. Rodman, 21, Stutes Street, Crowley: careless operation w/accident, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Tralon J. Washington, 22, West 11th Street, Crowley: disturbing the peace - fighting, disobeyed traffic control/signal, bench - $100 contempt fee each charge.

The Post-Signal received the docket on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and possible changes in dispositions may have occurred between that date and today. Neither the Crowley City Court nor the Post-Signal is responsible for reporting any such changes.