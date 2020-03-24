Crowley City Court proceedings: Feb. 26

The following cases were determined by Crowley City Judge Marie B. Trahan during proceedings on Wednesday, Feb. 26:

• Clifford Blanchard, 56, East Jeanette Street, Crowley: simple battery, no contest, 90 days in jail, credit for time served (CFTS), stay-away order Dana Duhon.

• Ryan Bouy Jr., 19, Barbara Street, Rayne: possession of marijuana, no contest under Article 894, 10 days in jail, CFTS.

• James K. Davis, 35, Marigny Circle, Duson: careless operation, no contest, $285 fine and court costs or five days in jail; driver’s license - never had, no contest, $285 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail; license plate (switched), no contest, $235 fine and court costs or three days in jail; registration/fail to secure/expired, no contest, $210 fine and court costs or two days in jail; insurance (none), no contest, $385 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Henterrio Guidry, 29, West Third Street, Crowley: license plate (switched), no contest, $235 fine and court costs or three days in jail; insurance (none), no contest, $385 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail, to run concurrent with previous charge; driver’s license - suspended, no contest, $385 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Joseph Guidry Jr., 39, Horecky, Church Point: resisting arrest, no contest, $365 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail; possession of drug paraphernalia, no contest, $405 fine and court costs or five days in jail, to run concurrent.

• Lenis J. Lasalle, North Avenue B, Crowley: NSF checks, no contest, $265 fine and court costs or 15 days in jail and $38.83 restitution; NSF checks, no contest, $32.05 restitution.

• Aaron P. Leger, 32, Savoy Street, Basile: careless operation, guilty, $285 fine and court costs or five days in jail; driver’s license - suspended, guilty, $385 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

• Jason P. Melancon, 42, Charlie Arceneaux Road, Rayne: driver’s license - suspended, no contest, $370 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail or 37 hours court-approved community service.

• Adrien Nelson, 39, Blue Bonnet, Crowley: driver’s license - suspended, no contest, 30 days in jail, CFTS.

• Teeray Sonnier, 38, Saint Angela Drive, Church Point: simple battery, no contest, $300 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail, stay-away order Brian Hale.

• Alesia Toups, 41, East Oak Street, Crowley: disobeyed red light, no contest, $215 fine and court costs or two days in jail; driver’s license - possession, no contest, $175 fine and court costs or two days in jail, to run concurrent.

• Shannon Young, 41, Kahn Street, Rayne: driver’s license - suspended, no contest, $385 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail.

Warrants were issued for failure to appear for the following persons:

• Shelly Cigainero, 44, North Avenue I, Crowley: no bicycle light, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Shawn Cormier, 26, South Avenue M, Crowley: possession of marijuana, bench - $200 contempt fee.

• Terry Gray, 28, East Jeannette, Crowley: violation of protective order, fugitive - $500 bond.

• Jontorious Lambert, 29, Ross Avenue, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, bench - $200 contempt fee.

• Kevin Lambert, 23, Ross Avenue, Crowley: possession of marijuana, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Damian Myers, 40, Guilbeau Lane, Crowley: two counts domestic abuse battery, fugitive - $500 bond each count.

• Luis Pedro Ortuno, 26, Frederick Street, Moss Point, Mississippi: speeding - 0-10, fugitive - $500 bond.

• James Pinson, 21, Gum Street, Crowley: possession of marijuana, bench - $200 contempt fee.

• Jamikal J. Phillips, 23, Linares Drive, Carencro: battery of a dating partner, resisting arrest, bench - $200 contempt fee each charge.

• Kenneth Poullard, 26, Kay Drive, Crowley: possession of marijuana, bench - $200 contempt fee.

• Katrina Robinson, 45, Dejean Circle, Crowley: registration/fail to secure/expired, driver’s license - suspended, bench - $100 contempt fee, each charge.

• Andy Sarver, 36, East Oak Street, Crowley: improper supervision of minor, bench - $200 contempt fee.

• Christopher Tezeno, 24, Kathy Meadows Lane, Crowley: DWI 1st untested, improper lighting, insurance (none), license plate (none), bench - $200 contempt fee each charge.

• John R. Trahan, 74, Cougar Road, Morse: two counts NSF checks, bench - $50 contempt fee each count.

• William Perry Walton, 34, Broadacres Drive, Crowley: NSF checks, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Savon V. Wheeler, 25, Kathy Meadows Lane, Crowley: two counts misuse of temp tag, insurance (none), driver’s license - suspended, resisting arrest by flight, bench - $100 contempt fee each count/charge.

• Rochelle B. Wilbert, 37, WD Rochelle Avenue, Jennings: illegal carrying of a weapon, bench - $100 contempt fee.

• Shaneka Wiltz, 31, North Avenue B, Crowley: three counts simple battery, bench - $200 contempt fee each count.

The Post-Signal received the docket on Tuesday, March 10, and possible changes in dispositions may have occurred between that date and today. Neither the Crowley City Court nor the Post-Signal is responsible for reporting any such changes.