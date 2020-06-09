Crowley City Court proceedings: May 20

The following cases were determined by Crowley City Judge Marie B. Trahan during proceedings on Wednesday, May 20:

• Douglas Bourque, 41, North Avenue D, Crowley: no driver’s license in possession, no contest, $175 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Gerald Curley, 61, West 14th Street, Crowley: criminal mischief, no contest, $265 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Savana R. Green, 19, Airport Road, Crowley: disobeyed stop sign, no contest, $215 fine and court costs or two days in jail; possession of paraphernalia, no contest under Art. 894, $405 fine and court costs or 10 days in jail, to run concurrent.

• Alton Guillory, 54, Prairie Rhonde Highway, Opelousas: open container, no contest, $240 fine and court costs or five days in jail.

• Demitris Hirsch, 51, West Hutchinson, Crowley: simple battery, no contest, $300 fine and court costs or 30 days in jail or 30 hours court-approved community service.

• Brant James, 22, East Andrus, Crowley: no driver’s license in possession, no contest, $175 fine and court costs or two days in jail.

• Brittany Stiubblefield, Forest Lane Circle, New Caney, Texas: simple battery, no contest under Art. 894, $315 fine and court costs, 90 days in jail suspended, complete domestic violence class, six months unsupervised probation, stay-away order Destiny Reed.

• Norma Weekley, 84, South Avenue L, Crowley: improper turn with accident, no contest, $245 fine and court costs or three days in jail; driver’s license - suspended, no contest, to run concurrent.

Non-executory warrants were issued for failure to appear for the following persons.

Individuals going to the court before June 29 to get served for new court dates will have their warrants recalled with no contempt fees.

• Carla Arceneaux, 52, Crowley-Eunice Highway, Crowley: cell phone state A - texting and driving - 1st offense, child restraint, expired MVI, bench.

• Devon U. Babineaux, 26, West Third Street, Crowley: criminal damage, bench.

• Kayla Benoit, 30, North Avenue B, Crowley: reckless operation, bench.

• Jasmine Bercier, 23, Brussels Road, Rayne: curfew/emergency, insurance (none), bench.

• Tammy Borde, 49, South Avenue H, Crowley: NSF checks, fugitive.

• Charisma A. Boudreaux, 19, Kathy Meadows Lane, Crowley: hit and run, driver’s license - never had, license plate (expired), registration/fail to secure/expired, insurance (none), insurance (proof), bench.

• Jernai Campbell, 26, Kathy Meadows, Crowley: driver’s license - suspended, curfew/emergency, bench.

• Jessica Comeaux, 33, Westwood Drive, Crowley: NSF checks, bench.

• Cazal M. Davis, 26, West Eighth Street, Crowley: possession of marijuana, bench.

• Rachelle Davis, 28, South Fieldspan, Duson: theft, bench.

• William Anthony delaHoussaye, 40, Bayou Plaquemine Road, Rayne: obstructing traffic, insurance (proof), insurance (none), fugitive.

• Donald Doucet, 60, Hockaday, Crowley: hit and run, bench.

• Derrick Drawsand, 35, Highway 90, Crowley: failure to signal turn, resisting arrest by flight, possession of marijuana, bench.

• Toney Dugas, 24, North Avenue I, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, bench.

• Alaynie Floyd, 24, South Avenue M, Crowley: simple battery, fugitive.

• Oshanna Franklin, 29, North Avenue H, Crowley: curfew/emergency, bench.

• Qunitrelle Freeman, 31, West Hutchinson, Crowley: criminal damage, fugitive.

Vernon Gailes, 24, High School, Plaquemine: domestic abuse battery, bench.

• Anetra Green, 38, Van Buren Drive, Lafayette: curfew/emergency, bench.

• Bryan Hamilton, 30, West Second Street, Crowley: careless operation, insurance (none), license plate (switched), possession of marijuana, resisting arrest - failure to identify, bench.

• Joshua Hebert, 39, Homeless/East Elm Street, Crowley: two counts possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bench.

• Joshua Hebert, 29, St. Angela, Church Point: disturbing the peace - fighting, two counts simple battery, fugitive.

• Louis Hebert, 33, West Maple Avenue, Eunice: two counts NSF checks, fugitive.

• Skylar Hebert, 28, East Elm Street, Crowley: disturbing the peace - fighting, fugitive.

• Monica Istre, 45, Hargrave Street, Crowley: criminal damage, bench.

• Isaac Jeffers Jr., 36, Guilbeau, Crowley: domestic abuse with child endangerment, fugitive.

• Lorie Johnson, 30, Lovell Street, Crowley: careless operation w/accident, driver’s license - suspended, bench.

• Taylar S. Joseph, 22, West Northern Avenue, Crowley: criminal damage, fugitive.

• Cameron Ledet, 19, West Northern, Crowley: battery of a dating partner, bench.

• Derrick Lemaire, 35, South Avenue D or O, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, bench.

• Gwaine Luno, 52, South Eastern, Crowley: criminal trespass/remaining after forbidden, possession of marijuana, fugitive.

• Antonio McClelland, 20, East First Street, Crowley: battery of a dating partner, bench.

• Randy Meche, 29, Melody Drive, Crowley: disturbing the peace - intoxication, curfew/emergency, bench.

• Kenneth Mire, 55, West Maple Avenue, Eunice: NSF checks, fugitive.

• Anthony Moore, 44, Dejean Circle, Crowley: two counts domestic abuse battery, bench.

• Novon Morris, 28, Mear Street, Crowley: driver’s license - suspended, child restraint, insurance (none), fugitive.

• Antwon Mouton, 28, West 12th Street, Crowley: illegal carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, bench.

• Twana Mouton, 40, North Chevis, Rayne: theft, bench.

• Damian Myers, 40, Guilbeau Lane, Crowley: battery of a dating partner, fugitive.

• Stephen Orgeron, 36, Calcasieu Road, Lake Arthur: domestic abuse of pregnant person, bench.

• Steve Patton, 34, Harry Fuselier, Crowley: theft, bench.

• Shavoria Phillips, 26, Section Street, Rayne: curfew/emergency, bench.

• Kenneth M. Poullard, 27, North Avenue E, Crowley: driver’s license - suspended, speeding 0-10, fugitive.

• Jessica Randol, 33, Senegal Street, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, fugitive.

• Kayle Richard, 23, Southern Avenue, Gueydan: failure to signal turn, driver’s license - never had, possession of marijuana, fugitive.

• Katrina Robinson, 46, Dejean Circle, Crowley: registration/failure to secure/expired, driver’s license - suspended, bench.

• Kiari Robinson, 30, Stagg, Crowley: possession of marijuana, bench.

• Travis Robinson, 32, West Third Street, Crowley: simple battery, fugitive.

• Antwon Sam, 25, East Ash Street, Crowley: insurance (none), driver’s license - never had, fugitive.

• Anthony Sarver, 61, South Avenue N, Crowley: domestic abuse battery, fugitive.

• Crystal Savoy, 38, Westwood, Crowley: curfew/emergency, bench.

• Aaron Schexnayder, 42, Crowley-Eunice Highway, Crowley: driver’s license - suspended, insurance (none), bench.

• Cornelius Smith, 47, 12th Avenue, Lake Charles: careless operation w/accident, driver’s license - suspended, bench.

• Michael Tisdale, 68, Link Road, Branch: NSF checks, bench.

• Jerome Thomas, 44, North Avenue C, Crowley: possession of marijuana, fugitive.

• Trevon Thomas, 25, Stagg Avenue, Crowley: illegal carrying of a weapon, fugitive; no bicycle light, bench.

• Jaclin Trahan, 23, Pintail Drive, Crowley: NSF checks, fugitive.

• Keshawn Viel, 33, West Bertheaud, Opelousas: domestic abuse battery, fugitive.

• Andrew Welch II, 47. Conrad Road, Crowley: insurance (none), license plate (expired), careless operation w/accident, bench.

• Terrance L. Wiltz, 26, Lurose Drive, Crowley: simple battery, fugitive.

• Deyosha Yokum, 28, North Avenue I, Crowley: driver’s license - suspended, fugitive.

• Evin Zavala, 20, South Avenue J/Lawson, Crowley: careless operation, driver’s license - never had, bench.

The Post-Signal received the docket on Wednesday, May 27, and possible changes in dispositions may have occurred between that date and today. Neither the Crowley City Court nor the Post-Signal is responsible for reporting any such changes.