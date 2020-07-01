Crowley City Hall closed again due to COVID-19

Today, Mayor Tim Monceaux announced the following:

“With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in our area, and to minimize coronavirus exposure to our citizens and employees, Crowley City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice. I assure Crowley citizens that business will continue to be conducted via telephone, fax, e-mail, and U. S. Mail. A temporary mailbox will be placed near the front doors of City Hall for citizens who prefer to hand-deliver correspondence. It will be checked by my staff on an hourly basis.

I want to thank everyone for their cooperation in joining with me as we take the necessary precautions to assure the safety and well-being of our community. I ask that you remember in your prayers those who have suffered from this pandemic. Many lives in our own community have been affected with severe illness and even death. Please join me in continuing to pray for everyone affected and for the outstanding work of first responders and the medical community.”