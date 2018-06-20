Crowley coalition attends Rice Millers’ Convention

THE POST-SIGNAL / Kathy Duncan

Among the Crowley group attending the USA Rice Millers’ Association’s 119th annual convention at the historic Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, last week were, from left, Lonnie Dore, Supreme Rice Mill; Bill Dore, Supreme Rice Mill; Carol Dore, Debbie Dore, Joan Morgan, John Morgan, Supreme Rice Mill; Michael, Joe, Gretchen and Jake Dore; Bobby Hanks, Supreme Rice Mill; Mollie and Isabelle Hanks; Kathryn Shea Duncan, 81st International Rice Festival Queen; Connie Falcon, Falcon Rice Mill; Georgette and Kenny Dugas, AAG, Inc.; Noelle D., Stephen, Will and Jack Judice.