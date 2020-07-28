Article Image Alt Text

Melvin Dugar

Crowley man charged with carnal knowledge

Tue, 07/28/2020 - 11:49am
CROWLEY

A Crowley man had been arrested for allegedly having sexual relations with two under-aged female victims.
Police Chief Jimmy Broussard has reported that Melvin Emile Dugar, 21, was arrested Thursday morning, July 23, and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail following an investigation by Crowley Police. His bond was set at $75,000.
After the arrest was made, another alleged victim was identified and an additional felony count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile was added, according to Broussard.
Dugar remains incarcerated in the parish jail.

