Crowley P.D. cites large group for fighting

Thu, 07/23/2020 - 11:41am
CROWLEY

Crowley Police responded to a disturbance call around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Westwood Apartments.
According to Police Chief, Jimmy Broussard, officers arrived to find a group of people fighting each other. In addition, it was discovered that an individual had discharged a firearm. There were no injuries to report.
Broussard stated that multiple citations were issued to several subjects by officers. Those citations include fighting, criminal damage to property and illegal discharge of a weapon.
All subjects that were cited and released

