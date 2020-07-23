Crowley P.D. cites large group for fighting

Crowley Police responded to a disturbance call around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Westwood Apartments.

According to Police Chief, Jimmy Broussard, officers arrived to find a group of people fighting each other. In addition, it was discovered that an individual had discharged a firearm. There were no injuries to report.

Broussard stated that multiple citations were issued to several subjects by officers. Those citations include fighting, criminal damage to property and illegal discharge of a weapon.

All subjects that were cited and released